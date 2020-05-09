Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $450,000 Investment in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 284,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 76,468 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 938,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 377,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $22.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.62. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $277.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.61 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $106,823.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $32,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CBIZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. CJS Securities upgraded CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

