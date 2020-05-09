New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Domtar worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40. Domtar Corp has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.36. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UFS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Domtar from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.