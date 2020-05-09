Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Stake Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Mercury General worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $2,283,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Mercury General by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mercury General by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Mercury General by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Mercury General by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCY. Raymond James cut Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $35.82 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.92%.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph purchased 75,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $2,936,061.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 18,884,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,171,599.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.