Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norma Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.85 ($34.70).

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €21.72 ($25.26) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.05 million and a P/E ratio of 11.84. Norma Group has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($16.72) and a 52-week high of €42.86 ($49.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.00.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

