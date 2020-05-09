Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou Sells 500 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Thursday, February 13th, Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $95,500.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $273,360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $211.27 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $211.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.35 and a 200-day moving average of $170.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $56,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,077,000 after acquiring an additional 115,564 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.22.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.