Timothy M. Hunter Purchases 15,000 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $155,250.00.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,665,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,246,000 after buying an additional 179,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,852,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,575,000 after buying an additional 446,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,506,000 after buying an additional 162,917 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,430,000 after buying an additional 280,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,653,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,497,000 after buying an additional 159,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

