Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc Lifted by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heritage Insurance in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HRTG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

HRTG stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.39 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 11.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

