Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.81. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.03 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 6.62%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

ROCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibraltar Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 278.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

