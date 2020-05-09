Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.82. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $13,442,911,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,804,000 after purchasing an additional 350,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,092,000 after purchasing an additional 115,676 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $2,819,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $85,513,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

