UBS Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €23.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($26.28) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.51 ($26.17) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.38 ($28.35).

Shares of AXA stock opened at €16.23 ($18.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.66. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

