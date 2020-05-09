Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.3% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Apple by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 64,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,360,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Apple by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cascend Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $310.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,316.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

