Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $310.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,316.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

