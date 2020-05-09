First American Trust FSB Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.0% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 66,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $310.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,316.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.29 and a 200 day moving average of $280.41. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.