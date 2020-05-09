First American Trust FSB Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.0% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 66,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $310.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,316.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.29 and a 200 day moving average of $280.41. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

UBS Group Analysts Give AXA a €23.00 Price Target
Apple Inc. Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management
Apple Inc. Shares Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC
Apple Inc. Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC
First American Trust FSB Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc.
Dan Fougere Sells 21,486 Shares of Datadog Stock
