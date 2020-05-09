4,537 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $310.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

