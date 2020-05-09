Miles W. Mchugh Sells 5,007 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,259.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $43.44 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $212,697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $75,955,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 6,460.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,644,000 after purchasing an additional 750,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,555,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,320,000 after purchasing an additional 704,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

