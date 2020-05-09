Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Global Retirement Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,958 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 122,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,456,344 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,383,880,000 after acquiring an additional 125,646 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 129,928 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 522,053 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,333,000 after acquiring an additional 98,750 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $184.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,400.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average of $160.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

