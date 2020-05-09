Deutsche Bank Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €19.30 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €19.30 ($22.44) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €16.90 ($19.65) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.51 ($19.20).

Shares of alstria office REIT stock opened at €13.58 ($15.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4.40. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

