Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is DDD Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Apple by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in Apple by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $310.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.41. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,316.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.