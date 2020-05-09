Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 10.0% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $115,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $310.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.29 and a 200 day moving average of $280.41. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

