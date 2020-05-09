Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $310.13 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,316.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.29 and its 200 day moving average is $280.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

