Kevin P. Knight Sells 13,827 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 13,827 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $532,754.31. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $77,946.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KNX stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $107,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

