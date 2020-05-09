Brokers Set Expectations for Parsley Energy Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PE. ValuEngine raised Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $21.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 198,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,957,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $133,690,000 after acquiring an additional 186,645 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 457,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 339,058 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

