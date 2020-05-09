Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at TD Securities

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MI.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$22.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.50.

Shares of MI.UN opened at C$20.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $730.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.34, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.59. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$15.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.77.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Analyst Recommendations for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)

