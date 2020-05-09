Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NEM opened at $64.55 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $378,296,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after buying an additional 4,973,929 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 24,317.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,324,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,276,000 after buying an additional 2,315,472 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after buying an additional 1,966,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,706,510,000 after buying an additional 1,764,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $234,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,579,965.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,401 shares of company stock worth $1,895,618 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

