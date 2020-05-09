Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for KLA Corporation’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KLA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.94.

Shares of KLAC opened at $171.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. KLA has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 73,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,049 shares of company stock worth $1,471,251 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

