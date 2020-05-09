CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 485 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on FNF. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

