CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $470,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $470,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $162,890.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $274,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,637 shares of company stock worth $4,518,237 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Shares of VEEV opened at $192.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.42. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.70, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

