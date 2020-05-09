CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $872,000 Stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern Copper from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bradesco Corretora cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $367,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Southern Copper Corp has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

