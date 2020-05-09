CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 67,189 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 162,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.04%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

