CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 675 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFS opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFS. TheStreet lowered Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

