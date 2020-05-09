Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 32,583 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $20.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.27. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $27.42.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

COG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. CSFB cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

