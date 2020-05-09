Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Stake Reduced by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dover by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dover by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dover by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Dover by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.60 per share, with a total value of $110,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $92.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.59. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

