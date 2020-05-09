Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on THC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Shares of THC opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.31. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 65.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, COO Saumya Sutaria bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana acquired 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Continental Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 77,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 29,692 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.