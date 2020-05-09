Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts



Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on THC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Shares of THC opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.31. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 65.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, COO Saumya Sutaria bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana acquired 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Continental Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 77,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 29,692 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

