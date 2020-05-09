Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 397.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 4,114.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,047,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,444,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,405,883 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POOL opened at $224.65 on Friday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $238.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on POOL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.57.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

