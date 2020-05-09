Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,699 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of BWX Technologies worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. Capital International Investors grew its position in BWX Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,346,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,802,000 after acquiring an additional 714,100 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,978,000 after acquiring an additional 533,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after buying an additional 326,306 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,784,000 after buying an additional 210,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after buying an additional 157,526 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $58.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies Inc has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $70.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $167,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

