Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 40,678 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,678 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $3,912,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,367,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 86,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 66,862 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

