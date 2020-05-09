Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

NYSE ZBH opened at $121.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.13 and its 200 day moving average is $134.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.