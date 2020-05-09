Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,551 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David M. Wold acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

