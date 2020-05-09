Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total value of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTD opened at $719.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $691.53 and a 200-day moving average of $735.50. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 123.66% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $715.20.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

