Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $217,422,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,349 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $77,320,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $39,486,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after acquiring an additional 621,353 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $352,267.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,091 shares of company stock worth $1,617,904. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $39.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

