Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). Rockwell Medical posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rockwell Medical.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 55.67% and a negative return on equity of 145.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

RMTI stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $160.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.48.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.