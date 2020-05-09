Brokerages Set eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Target Price at $15.50

Shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. eXp World has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $12.55.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $274.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of eXp World by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

