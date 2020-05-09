Brokerages Set eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Target Price at $15.50

Shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th.
Shares of EXPI stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. eXp World has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $12.55.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of eXp World by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
