Brokerages Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Kimco Realty reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point lowered Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

In other news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 64.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 297.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

KIM opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

