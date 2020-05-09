Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. Bilibili reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million.

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bilibili from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,705,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 1,466.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,501,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,298,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 1,157.6% during the 1st quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 1,433,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

