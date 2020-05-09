Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. Bilibili reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million.

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bilibili from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,705,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 1,466.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,501,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,298,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 1,157.6% during the 1st quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 1,433,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bilibili (BILI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Medical Inc Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Medical Inc Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share
Brokerages Set eXp World Holdings Inc Target Price at $15.50
Brokerages Set eXp World Holdings Inc Target Price at $15.50
Brokerages Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share
Bilibili Inc – Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share
Bilibili Inc – Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Terex Co. to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Terex Co. to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share
City Office REIT Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share
City Office REIT Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report