Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Terex posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 135.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.77 million. Terex had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 2.37%. Terex’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

In other Terex news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 315,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy George purchased 2,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,192.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,158 shares of company stock worth $1,061,086. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 27.7% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 21.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.2% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 163.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

TEX opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Terex has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $33.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

