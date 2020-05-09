QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 89.87% and a negative net margin of 149.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on QuickLogic to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuickLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $37.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QuickLogic stock. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 103,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.24% of QuickLogic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.