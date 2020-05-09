Derek P. Schmidt Buys 10,820 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $90,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FLXS opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $21.46. The company has a market cap of $71.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 98,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

