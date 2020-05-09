Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Morguard (TSE:MRC) Price Target to C$180.00

Morguard (TSE:MRC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$223.00 to C$180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s previous close.

MRC opened at C$145.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$145.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$188.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Morguard has a 52 week low of C$116.00 and a 52 week high of C$219.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.75.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported C$7.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$301.53 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Morguard will post 19.3500008 EPS for the current year.

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 21, 2019, the company owned a portfolio of 214 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 18,481 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

