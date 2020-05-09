Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB) Insider Thomas Sanders Purchases 360,000 Shares

Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB) insider Thomas Sanders purchased 360,000 shares of Breaker Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$77,760.00 ($55,148.94).
Shares of BRB stock opened at A$0.22 ($0.15) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47.
Breaker Resources Company Profile
