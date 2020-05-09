Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB) Insider Thomas Sanders Purchases 360,000 Shares

Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB) insider Thomas Sanders purchased 360,000 shares of Breaker Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$77,760.00 ($55,148.94).

Shares of BRB stock opened at A$0.22 ($0.15) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47.

Breaker Resources Company Profile

Breaker Resources NL discovers, develops, and explores for gold deposits in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and other mineral deposits. As of June 30, 2019, it held approximately 1,035 square kilometers of tenements comprising a granted mining lease at Lake Roe, as well as nine granted exploration licenses and one exploration license application across the Lake Roe, Pinjin, and Ularring Rock Project areas.

