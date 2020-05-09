Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Issued By KeyCorp

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wendys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14.

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wendys from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wendys in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Wendys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. Wendys has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Wendys by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 63,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendys during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Wendys by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 159,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Wendys by 388.4% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 69,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Wendys by 24.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

